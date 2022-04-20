Your site will load in 16 seconds
Harry Styles' As It Was on course for third week at No.1

by Lucy Thraves
Wednesday, Apr 20th 2022 at 5:45PM

The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Harry Styles' As It Was could be heading for a third week in the top spot. 

As It Was is pulling away in the singles race, posting 37,230 sales, ahead of Jack Harlow's First Class (28,254 sales). In a static week for the Top 10 singles, Aitch and Ashanti's Baby holds at No.3 (23,452 sales), Dave's Starlight holds at No.4 (22,372 sales), as does Cat Burns' Go, at No.5 (21,233 ...

