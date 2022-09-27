Harry Styles breaks US Hot 100 record for UK act

Harry Styles’ As It Was has become the longest-running US Hot 100 No.1 for a UK artist.

The single has registered its 15th week at No.1 in the US, breaking the 14-week chart record previously shared by singles from Mark Ronson (Uptown Funk) and Elton John (Candle In The Wind).

As It Was is now the fourth longest-running chart-topper in the US’s chart’s 64-year history, as well as being the longest-running No.1 without any accompanying artists.

Harry Styles’ reign at the top of the Hot 100 coincides with a UK and US box office No.1 position for Don’t Worry Darling, the film in which he co-stars. Prince and Eminem have previously managed to top the Hot 100 and US box office charts.

As It Was spent 10 weeks at the UK summit earlier this year. The single became the year’s biggest seller at the halfway point of 2022, and is certified double platinum for sales above 1.2 million.