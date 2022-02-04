Harry Styles' chart boost from tour announcement, TikTok and a 28th birthday

Harry Styles is tipped to be coming back with new music soon.

The buzz about the follow-up to Fine Line (Columbia) has had a positive impact on Harry Styles' first two albums, which are edging closer to a million combined sales in the UK.

A tour announcement including huge stadium shows suggests that new music is coming from Harry Styles. Mike McCormack, UK MD of Styles’ publisher UMPG, gave Music Week a progress report recently.

The superstar’s first two albums are the beneficiaries of the excitement surrounding his return. Harry Styles 28th birthday (February 1) was also a catalyst for fans to stream his music, while the popularity of seven-year-old Ronin Davies’ Watermelon Sugar routine on TikTok was a further boost.

In the latest UK chart result, 2019’s Fine Line is up 25-12, a 38-week high, on sales of 4,050. Chart sales increased 29.3% week-on-week thanks to heavy streaming of the album in the last seven days,

Harry Styles’ 2017 self-titled debut is up 73-53, a 42-week high, on sales of 2,016.

With Fine Line’s sales to date climbing to 555,359, and debut LP Harry Styles’ to 390,448, his overall album sales are 945,807, as revealed in Alan Jones’ latest Music Week charts analysis.

By comparison, his former One Direction colleagues, and their to-date tallies are: Niall Horan – 268,801 from two albums; Zayn (Malik) – 185,329 from three albums; Liam Payne – 82,397 from one album; and Louis Tomlinson – 62,414 from one album.

One Direction accumulated 4,972,721 sales from five albums.

