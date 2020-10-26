Harry Styles drops Golden video as debut album hits platinum

Harry Styles’ debut album has turned platinum in the UK, weeks after its follow-up Fine Line passed the same milestone.

Harry Styles was released in 2017 on Columbia, marking the start of the One Direction star’s solo career. Music Week broke the news that Fine Line went platinum earlier this month, and his debut has now followed suit.

It comes amidst a flurry of activity for Styles, who is trending on Twitter thanks to today’s release of the video for Fine Line opener Golden, directed by Ben and Gabe Turner and filmed on Italy’s Amalfi Coast.

Styles' debut now has 300,216 sales in the UK, according to the Official Charts Company. Its biggest single, Sign Of The Times, has 1,036,700 sales and is the singer’s first million-seller in the UK. Sweet Creature has 343,008, Kiwi has 255,992 and Two Ghosts has 198,256.

Styles is inching towards a million sales for Watermelon Sugar, his second-biggest selling UK single. The Fine Line track has 955,647 sales.

Golden is now expected to surge following the video’s release. Fans had been waiting, and 1,034,092 were tuning in live on YouTube as the premiere came to a close.

Back in 2019, when Styles starred on the cover of Music Week, he told us that Fine Line was his most honest work yet.

“You can write as honestly as you want and then only at the end do you have to decide if something is too much or if you feel comfortable saying it,” he said. “By the time you get to the end, I never want to pull it back or dilute it or anything. I’m proud of the album.”

