Harry Styles goes platinum with Fine Line

Harry Styles has reached another UK chart milestone as Fine Line turns platinum.

A total of 3,771 sales this week brings the album’s tally to 300,634, according to the Official Charts Company. Of this week’s total, 3,034 came from streams, with 681 physical units sold and 56 downloads

Fine Line followed the singer’s self-titled No.1 debut album from 2017, and peaked at No.3 upon release last December.

Back then, in a special cover story, Styles told us the album had him feeling “The most excited I’ve ever been”. Now, Fine Line has eclipsed the sales figure of its predecessor, which isn’t far behind on 298,653.

Harry Styles was due to tour the world this year, and with dates postponed Columbia – which scooped the Artist Marketing Campaign trophy at the Music Week Awards 2020 – leant on the album’s singles to boost the campaign.

Watermelon Sugar, a mainstay on the UK airplay chart, has a singles chart peak of No.4 and a sales figure of 936,260. Its video has 129 million views on YouTube.

Styles has recently been on Italy’s Amalfi Coast, where he is reportedly filming the video for the record’s next single, strongly rumoured to be Fine Line’s opening track Golden. Styles recently announced the release of a special edition Fine Line vinyl box set.

Also from the record, Adore You peaked at No.7 and has 874,548 sales. Falling hit No.15 and has 567,550, while intro track Lights Up has 501,181.

Music Week recently caught up with team Columbia on what’s next for Styles, read that interview here. Click here to revisit our cover story, where Styles talks about the album alongside Sony Music Group CEO Rob Stringer and Full Stop Management's Jeffrey Azoff.