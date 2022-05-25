The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is here, and it's looking like a clean sweep for Harry Styles at the top of the singles chart.

The Top 3 spots are occupied by the three highest-selling singles from Harry's House. At No.1 is As It Was (48,698 sales), with Late Night Talking (32,028 sales) at No.2 and Music For A Sushi Restaurant (28,182 sales) at No.3. With Tuesday's streaming data still to be counted, the Top 3 have a combined ...