Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Harry Styles pushes for four weeks at No.1

by Lucy Thraves
Wednesday, Apr 27th 2022 at 5:45PM

The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Harry Styles continues to fly in the singles chart. 

As It Was posts a strong 36,680 sales, heading for its fourth week at the top of an almost entirely unmoving singles Top 10. At No.2 is Jack Harlow's First Class (26,070 sales), while at No.3 is Cat Burns' Go (23,496 sales), which has climbed two places from last week. Dave's Starlight (20,663 sales) holds its position at No.4, and Aitch & ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2022