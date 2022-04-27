The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Harry Styles continues to fly in the singles chart.

As It Was posts a strong 36,680 sales, heading for its fourth week at the top of an almost entirely unmoving singles Top 10. At No.2 is Jack Harlow's First Class (26,070 sales), while at No.3 is Cat Burns' Go (23,496 sales), which has climbed two places from last week. Dave's Starlight (20,663 sales) holds its position at No.4, and Aitch & ...