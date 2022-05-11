The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is here, and Harry Styles' As It Was looks untouchable in the top spot.

Styles looks on course to claim a sixth week at No.1, as sales of 34,409 sales place As It Was considerably ahead of runner-up Jack Harlow, whose First Class posts 26,635 sales. Cat Burns' Go continues to sell well, posting 24,756 sales at No.3, ahead of Lizzo's About Damn Time (22,738 sales) at No.4. Completing the Top 5 is Dave Starlight (17,950 ...