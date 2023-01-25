The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and Headie One could be about to secure his fifth Top 10 single.

Martin’s Sofa is the highest and indeed the only new entry in the Top 40, and with 16,200 sales so far, it is currently placed at No.9. Flowers by Miley Cyrus is leading the way, posting 77,418 sales in the midst of another strong week. Raye’s Escapism (feat. 070 Shake) has 36,514 sales at No.2, ahead of Sza’s ...