The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Headie One is pushing for his first No.1 single.
After the rapper’s debut album Edna entered the charts at No.1 last week, its biggest single Ain’t It Different (feat. AJ Tracey & Stormzy) is now battling for singles supremacy. With 21,460 sales, it’s currently at No.2, behind Internet Money, Gunna & Toliver’s Lemonade, which has 22,232. No.1 would be a new peak for both records.
Tate McRae’s You Broke Me ...
