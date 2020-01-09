Headie One sentenced to six months in prison

Headie One has been sentenced to six months in prison for carrying a knife.

The news comes as the rapper, from Tottenham, North London, is in the singles chart with Stormzy collaboration Audacity, which peaked at No.6 and charted at No.16 last week. It has 82,836 sales to date, according to the Official Charts Company.

Headie One (real name Irving Adeji) is signed to Relentless – Rob Ukaegbu, who signed him, told Music Week that he’s on course to be one of the UK’s biggest rappers – and has also worked with Dave, Skepta and Young T & Bugsey, among others.

He was arrested last June after his car was stopped and searched by police, who discovered a knife. He was granted bail with the condition that he stay out of the London boroughs of Haringey and Enfield. He was convicted last Friday at Wood Green crown court.

Last summer, in an On The Radar interview with Music Week, Headie One reflected on his progress so far, saying, “It’s about transition, progression and the story moving forward. Having more of an open mind, both in life and musically.”

Much of Headie One’s music documents his life growing up on Tottenham’s Broadwater Estate. He said that last year’s No.5 mixtape Music X Road (31,606 sales) told his stories without “sugarcoating”.

“It’s important to say it how it is,” he said. “I just want to make people aware and open people’s eyes to what’s happening on my side.”

Headie One played last year’s Glastonbury and completed a headline tour in the autumn. “Before, I didn’t really have much to think about, well, I had a lot to think about but a lot of it wasn’t really forward-thinking or positive,” he told Music Week. “Now, it’s positive and that’s all that matters.”

