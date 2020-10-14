The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and Headie One is tightening his grip on both charts.

The rapper has moved into the No.1 spot in the albums chart with Edna, which has 10,103 sales with Tuesday’s streaming data yet to be counted. John Lennon’s Gimme Some Truth has moved into second spot with 8,168 sales, with Travis at No.3 with 10 Songs (7,394 sales). Queen & Adam Lambert’s Live Around The World (6,874 sales) and D-Block Europe’s ...