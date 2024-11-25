Hitmaker and composer Miranda Cooper named as president of The F-List For Music

Hit songwriter and musical theatre composer Miranda Cooper has become the fifth president of The F-List For Music.

The honorary role allows influential musicians to champion and bring attention to the work of The F-List For Music.

Founded during the pandemic, The F-List For Music is a support network for women and gender-expansive musicians. It remains the sole nationwide organisation in the UK committed to supporting the careers of women and gender-diverse musicians across all genres.

Cooper succeeds media composer Hannah Peel, who has held the presidential position in 2024. Past presidents of The F-List have included classical composer Professor Shirley J Thompson, Brix Smith and Anoushka Shankar, with each serving a one-year term.

Miranda Cooper said: "I am incredibly proud to be named an ambassador for The F-List, an organisation that stands for empowering women in the music industry. As a working mum, being part of such an impactful initiative resonates deeply with me, as I have always believed in the importance of championing female talent and amplifying underrepresented voices. I hope we can foster a more inclusive future for women in music, and I am excited to contribute to this important mission.”

The British songwriter has written more than 30 UK Top 10 hits, including four No.1 singles. As part of Xenomania, Cooper wrote songs for Girls Aloud, Sugababes, Pet Shop Boys, Franz Ferdinand, Kylie Minogue, Alesha Dixon, and many more. More recently, she has been co-writing with chart-topping UK artist Maisie Peters.

In addition, Cooper has set up Tilted Musicals with theatre producer Sam Hodges. They plan to bring together writers from both the theatre and music industry to create original works.

I have always believed in the importance of championing female talent and amplifying underrepresented voices Miranda Cooper

Vick Bain, founder of The F-List, said: “We are thrilled to announce Miranda Cooper as our fifth president, and we couldn't be more excited to have her join us in this important role. Known for her chart-topping contributions to pop music, Miranda recently brought her talents to Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World – The Musical, showcasing her ability to inspire audiences with stories of trailblazing women.

“Her influence and passion will be invaluable as we continue our essential work, advocating for and supporting women and gender-diverse musicians across the UK. Her involvement helps us drive forward our mission to create a more inclusive and diverse music industry.”

The F-List for Music CIC supports UK women and gender-diverse musicians in overcoming structural barriers and sustaining their music careers. The non-profit social enterprise is driven primarily by volunteers and a board of women from various areas of the music industry.

Highlight achievements include the growing online directory of over 6,200 musicians across all genres; in-person training programmes, workshops and songwriting camps, with key partnerships at institutions such as Miloco Studios, Sony Music Publishing and Guildhall School of Music & Drama; online events with more than 700 participants, promoting over 150 artists on social media, streaming playlists featuring over 500 musicians; and partnerships with various events and festivals, which have ensured diverse representation in line-ups, including Out and Wild, Under the Stars, Primadonna, Hidden Notes.

The F-List also advocates for gender equality in the music industry, supported by research from its Gender In Music Research Hub. It provides data-driven research, has hosted three successful academic conferences and provided expert witnesses in the Women and Equalities Committee review into Misogyny in Music.