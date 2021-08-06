Your site will load in 16 seconds
Holly Humberstone climbs into the Music Moves Europe Talent chart Top 20

August 6th 2021 at 12:00PM
After falling to No.24 on the Music Moves Europe Talent chart last week, Holly Humberstone is back on her ascent to the top as she races to No.16 with The Walls Are Way Too Thin. The song previously reached a peak of No.8, and has maintained a Top 20 position for 10 out of its 11-week chart run.

The Top 5 is at a halt this week as all five tracks are non-movers. HVME is No.1 with Goosebumps, Super-Hi is No.2 with Following The Sun, Nathan Evans is No.3 with Wellerman, at No.4 is Jonasu with Black Magic, and at No.5 is Fred Again with Marea (We’ve Lost Dancing).

There are no new tracks debuting on the chart, however shifting the most in its chart position this week is Rain Radio Ft Craig Gorman’s track Talk About, moving 45-20.

To view the complete Top 100, click here.

Position Previous Weeks Artist Title Homecountry
1 1 55 HVME Goosebumps ES
2 2 39 SUPER-HI feat. Neeka Following The Sun GB
3 3 24 Nathan Evans feat. Billen Ted Wellerman GB
4 4 12 Jonasu Black Magic DE
5 5 23 Fred Again.. Marea (We've Lost Dancing) GB
6 6 13 Wes Nelson feat. Yxng Bane Nice To Meet Ya GB
7 12 5 Frenetik feat. Jul Je Sais BE
8 10 4 Goodboys Bongo Cha Cha Cha GB
9 8 17 Mimi Webb Good Without GB
10 15 6 Nathan Evans Told You So GB
11 9 21 Arlo Parks Too Good GB
12 11 28 Griff Black Hole GB
13 7 45 Shane Codd Get Out My Head IE
14 13 66 Zoe Wees Control DE
15 14 7 Wet Leg Chaise Longue GB
16 24 11 Holly Humberstone The Walls Are Way Too Thin GB
17 22 15 Ilira feat. Vize Dynamite DE
18 20 4 Sam Ryder July GB
19 31 84 Duncan Laurence Arcade NL
20 45 6 Rain Radio feat. DJ Craig Gorman Talk About GB

 

