Holly Humberstone climbs into the Music Moves Europe Talent chart Top 20

After falling to No.24 on the Music Moves Europe Talent chart last week, Holly Humberstone is back on her ascent to the top as she races to No.16 with The Walls Are Way Too Thin. The song previously reached a peak of No.8, and has maintained a Top 20 position for 10 out of its 11-week chart run.

The Top 5 is at a halt this week as all five tracks are non-movers. HVME is No.1 with Goosebumps, Super-Hi is No.2 with Following The Sun, Nathan Evans is No.3 with Wellerman, at No.4 is Jonasu with Black Magic, and at No.5 is Fred Again with Marea (We’ve Lost Dancing).

There are no new tracks debuting on the chart, however shifting the most in its chart position this week is Rain Radio Ft Craig Gorman’s track Talk About, moving 45-20.

