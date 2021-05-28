Holly Humberstone hits the Music Moves Europe Talent Top 20

21-year-old rising star Holly Humberstone has hit the Music Moves Europe Talent Top 20 chart this week with her brand new single The Walls Are Way Too Thin, debuting at No.20.
In the Top 5: HVME’s Goosebumps (No.1), Nathan Evans’ Wellerman (No.2), and Fred Again’s Marea (We’ve Lost Dancing) (No.3) are all non-movers, while Shane Codd’s Get Out My Head rises no No.4, and Zoe Wees’ Girls Like Us drops to No.5.
The biggest mover this week is Elena Tsagkrinou’s El Diablo moving 88-19. Another new track also debuts this week as Gjon’s Tears arrives at No.18 with Tout L’univers.
The full Top 100 can be viewed here.
|Position
|Previous
|Weeks
|Artist
|Title
|Homecountry
|1
|1
|45
|HVME
|Goosebumps
|ES
|2
|2
|14
|Nathan Evans feat. Billen Ted
|Wellerman
|GB
|3
|3
|13
|Fred Again..
|Marea (We've Lost Dancing)
|GB
|4
|5
|35
|Shane Codd
|Get Out My Head
|IE
|5
|4
|19
|Zoe Wees
|Girls Like Us
|DE
|6
|6
|29
|SUPER-HI feat. Neeka
|Following The Sun
|GB
|7
|7
|74
|Duncan Laurence
|Arcade
|NL
|8
|8
|8
|Russ Millions feat. Tion Wayne
|Body
|GB
|9
|13
|7
|Friedberg
|Yeah
|AT
|10
|30
|8
|Everyone You Know
|Just For The Times
|GB
|11
|11
|7
|Origin8a & Propa feat. Benny Page
|Harmony
|GB
|12
|12
|7
|Alba August
|Killing Time
|DK
|13
|10
|18
|Griff
|Black Hole
|GB
|14
|9
|56
|Zoe Wees
|Control
|DE
|15
|15
|27
|Arlo Parks
|Caroline
|GB
|16
|21
|4
|Everyone You Know
|Higher
|GB
|17
|18
|8
|Jan-Marten Block
|Never Not Try
|DE
|18
|0
|1
|Gjon's Tears
|Tout L'univers
|CH
|19
|88
|2
|Elena Tsagkrinou
|El Diablo
|CY
|20
|0
|1
|Holly Humberstone
|The Walls Are Way Too Thin
|GB