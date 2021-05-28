Your site will load in 16 seconds
Holly Humberstone hits the Music Moves Europe Talent Top 20

May 28th 2021 at 12:00PM
21-year-old rising star Holly Humberstone has hit the Music Moves Europe Talent Top 20 chart this week with her brand new single The Walls Are Way Too Thin, debuting at No.20.

In the Top 5: HVME’s Goosebumps (No.1), Nathan Evans’ Wellerman (No.2), and Fred Again’s Marea (We’ve Lost Dancing) (No.3) are all non-movers, while Shane Codd’s Get Out My Head rises no No.4, and Zoe Wees’ Girls Like Us drops to No.5.

The biggest mover this week is Elena Tsagkrinou’s El Diablo moving 88-19. Another new track also debuts this week as Gjon’s Tears arrives at No.18 with Tout L’univers.

The full Top 100 can be viewed here.

Position Previous Weeks Artist Title Homecountry
1 1 45 HVME Goosebumps ES
2 2 14 Nathan Evans feat. Billen Ted Wellerman GB
3 3 13 Fred Again.. Marea (We've Lost Dancing) GB
4 5 35 Shane Codd Get Out My Head IE
5 4 19 Zoe Wees Girls Like Us DE
6 6 29 SUPER-HI feat. Neeka Following The Sun GB
7 7 74 Duncan Laurence Arcade NL
8 8 8 Russ Millions feat. Tion Wayne Body GB
9 13 7 Friedberg Yeah AT
10 30 8 Everyone You Know Just For The Times GB
11 11 7 Origin8a & Propa feat. Benny Page Harmony GB
12 12 7 Alba August Killing Time DK
13 10 18 Griff Black Hole GB
14 9 56 Zoe Wees Control DE
15 15 27 Arlo Parks Caroline GB
16 21 4 Everyone You Know Higher GB
17 18 8 Jan-Marten Block Never Not Try DE
18 0 1 Gjon's Tears Tout L'univers CH
19 88 2 Elena Tsagkrinou El Diablo CY
20 0 1 Holly Humberstone The Walls Are Way Too Thin GB

 

 

