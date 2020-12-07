Holly Humberstone, Pa Salieu & more tipped for BBC Sound Of 2021

Holly Humberstone, Pa Salieu, Griff and The Lathums are among the acts on the BBC’s Sound Of 2021 list.

Revealed this morning (December 7), the 10-strong list was complied by a panel of 161 new music experts, including past nominees Billie Eilish and Stormzy. The BBC said that six of the acts on the list are yet to play a gig, owing to restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Alfie Templeman, Berwyn, Bree Runway, Dutchavelli, Girl In Red and Greentea Peng are also named on this year’s longlist.

Humberstone features in Music Week’s On The Radar column in our brand new issue, which is out now. Pa Salieu, Griff, Bree Runway and The Lathums have also starred in the column this year, while Greentea Peng and Alfie Templeman appeared in 2019 and 2018 respectively.

Speaking to Music Week about her rise this year, Humberstone said: “I’m writing about universal stuff, really truthfully. People are connecting and I’m not really surprised, because I’m just being honest.”

Read the full interview in the magazine and on musicweek.com later this week.

The winner of the 19th edition of the poll will be announced via BBC News and Radio 1 in January.

Last year’s winner Celeste also starred on the cover of Music Week’s new music special at the beginning of 2020. Polydor took the decision to delay her debut album due to the pandemic. Titled Not Your Muse, it will arrive of the back of the Brighton singer’s new John Lewis & Waitrose Christmas ad, on February 26.