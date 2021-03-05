Holly Humberstone rises into the Music Moves Europe Talent chart Top 20

Lincolnshire-based artist Holly Humberstone has climbed back into the Music Moves Europe Talent Top 20 chart this week with her hit Falling Asleep At The Wheel. The track previously spent five weeks in the Top 20 before slipping down to 22 last week. Now, it is back on its rise, re-entering at No.15. Humberstone recently signed a publishing deal with UMPG, and has more music on the way.

In a static Top 5, HVME maintains top spot with Goosebumps and Duncan Laurence holds the fifth place with Arcade, with Nathan Evans' Wellerman, Shane Codd's Get Out My Head and Zoe Wees' Girls Like Us staying put between them.

Debuting in the chart, Lous & The Yakuza's Je Ne Sais Pas (feat. Sfera Ebbasta) lands at No.19.

