March 5th 2021 at 12:00PM
Holly Humberstone rises into the Music Moves Europe Talent chart Top 20

March 5th 2021 at 12:00PM

Lincolnshire-based artist Holly Humberstone has climbed back into the Music Moves Europe Talent Top 20 chart this week with her hit Falling Asleep At The Wheel. The track previously spent five weeks in the Top 20 before slipping down to 22 last week. Now, it is back on its rise, re-entering at No.15. Humberstone recently signed a publishing deal with UMPG, and has more music on the way.

In a static Top 5, HVME maintains top spot with Goosebumps and Duncan Laurence holds the fifth place with Arcade, with Nathan Evans' Wellerman, Shane Codd's Get Out My Head and Zoe Wees' Girls Like Us staying put between them.

Debuting in the chart, Lous & The Yakuza's Je Ne Sais Pas (feat. Sfera Ebbasta) lands at No.19.

Position Previous Weeks Artist Title Homecountry
1 1 33 HVME Goosebumps ES
2 2 2 Nathan Evans feat. Billen Ted Wellerman GB
3 3 23 Shane Codd Get Out My Head IE
4 4 7 Zoe Wees Girls Like Us DE
5 5 62 Duncan Laurence Arcade NL
6 6 10 ObskÃ¼r Bayside IE
7 7 15 Arlo Parks Caroline GB
8 10 6 Silk City feat. Ellie Goulding New Love GB
9 11 3 Sophie & The Giants Right Now GB
10 8 44 Zoe Wees Control DE
11 9 17 SUPER-HI feat. Neeka Following The Sun GB
12 13 14 La Lana feat. Guy Arthur How Will I Know HR
13 12 5 Arlo Parks Hope GB
14 18 2 Alfie Templeman Everybody's Gonna Love Somebody GB
15 22 21 Holly Humberstone Falling Asleep At The Wheel GB
16 20 21 Sault I Just Want To Dance GB
17 17 6 Griff Black Hole GB
18 19 7 Kasimir1441 Ohne Dich DE
19 0 1 Lous & The Yakuza feat. Sfera Ebbasta Je Ne Sais Pas BE
20 15 23 Romy Lifetime GB
