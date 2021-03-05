Holly Humberstone rises into the Music Moves Europe Talent chart Top 20

Lincolnshire-based artist Holly Humberstone has climbed back into the Music Moves Europe Talent Top 20 chart this week with her hit Falling Asleep At The Wheel. The track previously spent five weeks in the Top 20 before slipping down to 22 last week. Now, it is back on its rise, re-entering at No.15. Humberstone recently signed a publishing deal with UMPG, and has more music on the way.
In a static Top 5, HVME maintains top spot with Goosebumps and Duncan Laurence holds the fifth place with Arcade, with Nathan Evans' Wellerman, Shane Codd's Get Out My Head and Zoe Wees' Girls Like Us staying put between them.
Debuting in the chart, Lous & The Yakuza's Je Ne Sais Pas (feat. Sfera Ebbasta) lands at No.19.
View the full Top 100 here.
|Position
|Previous
|Weeks
|Artist
|Title
|Homecountry
|1
|1
|33
|HVME
|Goosebumps
|ES
|2
|2
|2
|Nathan Evans feat. Billen Ted
|Wellerman
|GB
|3
|3
|23
|Shane Codd
|Get Out My Head
|IE
|4
|4
|7
|Zoe Wees
|Girls Like Us
|DE
|5
|5
|62
|Duncan Laurence
|Arcade
|NL
|6
|6
|10
|ObskÃ¼r
|Bayside
|IE
|7
|7
|15
|Arlo Parks
|Caroline
|GB
|8
|10
|6
|Silk City feat. Ellie Goulding
|New Love
|GB
|9
|11
|3
|Sophie & The Giants
|Right Now
|GB
|10
|8
|44
|Zoe Wees
|Control
|DE
|11
|9
|17
|SUPER-HI feat. Neeka
|Following The Sun
|GB
|12
|13
|14
|La Lana feat. Guy Arthur
|How Will I Know
|HR
|13
|12
|5
|Arlo Parks
|Hope
|GB
|14
|18
|2
|Alfie Templeman
|Everybody's Gonna Love Somebody
|GB
|15
|22
|21
|Holly Humberstone
|Falling Asleep At The Wheel
|GB
|16
|20
|21
|Sault
|I Just Want To Dance
|GB
|17
|17
|6
|Griff
|Black Hole
|GB
|18
|19
|7
|Kasimir1441
|Ohne Dich
|DE
|19
|0
|1
|Lous & The Yakuza feat. Sfera Ebbasta
|Je Ne Sais Pas
|BE
|20
|15
|23
|Romy
|Lifetime
|GB