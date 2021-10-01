Your site will load in 16 seconds
Holly Humberstone soars into the Music Moves Europe Talent chart Top 10

October 1st 2021 at 12:00PM
Following the success of The Walls Are Way Too Thin and Please Don’t Leave Just Yet, Holly Humberstone is back with another rising hit as her new track Scarlett climbs 31-8 in its second week on the Music Moves Europe Talent chart. 

In the Top 5; Super-Hi maintains his chart hold at No.1 with Following The Sun, Nathan Evans remains at No.2 with Wellerman while his other chart smash Told You So climbs to No.3, Wes Nelson stays at No.3 with Nice To Meet Ya and Frenetik takes No.5 with Je Sais.

There are no new debut tracks in the chart this week, but Zoe Wees arrives as the second biggest mover as Girls Like Us moves 31-12. Wees has also scored another hit at No.15 with Control, while Arlo Parks and Griff have also garnered double chart hits. Parks arrives at No.18 with Caroline and No.19 with Too Good, while Griff takes No.14 with One Night and No.20 with Black Hole.

Position Previous Weeks Artist Title Homecountry
1 1 47 SUPER-HI feat. Neeka Following The Sun GB
2 2 32 Nathan Evans feat. Billen Ted Wellerman GB
3 5 14 Nathan Evans Told You So GB
4 4 21 Wes Nelson feat. Yxng Bane Nice To Meet Ya GB
5 6 13 Frenetik feat. Jul Je Sais BE
6 3 53 Shane Codd Get Out My Head IE
7 7 31 Fred Again.. Marea (We've Lost Dancing) GB
8 31 2 Holly Humberstone Scarlett GB
9 10 15 Wet Leg Chaise Longue GB
10 11 12 Goodboys Bongo Cha Cha Cha GB
11 9 14 Rain Radio feat. DJ Craig Gorman Talk About GB
12 32 37 Zoe Wees Girls Like Us DE
13 8 4 Fred Again.. Billie (Loving Arms) GB
14 18 5 Griff One Night GB
15 13 74 Zoe Wees Control DE
16 14 14 A36 Samma Gamla Vanliga SE
17 17 5 Surya Sen Jessica GB
18 29 45 Arlo Parks Caroline GB
19 12 29 Arlo Parks Too Good GB
20 20 36 Griff Black Hole GB
