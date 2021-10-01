Holly Humberstone soars into the Music Moves Europe Talent chart Top 10

Following the success of The Walls Are Way Too Thin and Please Don’t Leave Just Yet, Holly Humberstone is back with another rising hit as her new track Scarlett climbs 31-8 in its second week on the Music Moves Europe Talent chart.

In the Top 5; Super-Hi maintains his chart hold at No.1 with Following The Sun, Nathan Evans remains at No.2 with Wellerman while his other chart smash Told You So climbs to No.3, Wes Nelson stays at No.3 with Nice To Meet Ya and Frenetik takes No.5 with Je Sais.

There are no new debut tracks in the chart this week, but Zoe Wees arrives as the second biggest mover as Girls Like Us moves 31-12. Wees has also scored another hit at No.15 with Control, while Arlo Parks and Griff have also garnered double chart hits. Parks arrives at No.18 with Caroline and No.19 with Too Good, while Griff takes No.14 with One Night and No.20 with Black Hole.

To view the complete Top 100, click here.