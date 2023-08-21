Hozier has entered the albums chart at No.1 this week with his new album Unreal Unearth, which has accumulated 14,641 sales so far. The album has 12,523 sales from physical release, 1,656 sales from streams and the rest derived from downloads.

Meanwhile, The View sits in second place with Exorcism Of Youth (4,113 sales), whilst Birdy’s Portraits (3,126 sales), Renée Rapp’s Snow Angel and The Weeknd’s The Highlights follow behind.

In the singles chart, Dua Lipa continues to lead the ...