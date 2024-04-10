Your site will load in 16 seconds
Hozier leads the singles chart with Too Sweet

by MusicWeek Staff
Wednesday, Apr 10th 2024 at 5:45PM

Hozier is leading the way in the singles chart this week with Too Sweet, which has accumulated 35,443 sales so far.

Benson Boone follows behind with Beautiful Things (32,312 sales) ahead of Beyoncé’s Texas Hold ‘Em (29,904 sales), whilst Teddy Swims’ Lose Control (27,325 sales) and Artemas’ I Like The Way You Kiss Me (24,177 sales) complete the Top 5. 

In the albums chart, The Libertines continue to target No.1 with All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade, which has 19,353 ...

