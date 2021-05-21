HVME extends Music Moves Europe Talent chart reign

HVME's Goosebumps has maintained its iron grip on the Music Moves Europe Talent top spot.

The Spanish producer extends his incredible reign at No.1 to 18 weeks, holding off the challenge of Wellerman by Nathan Evans ft. Billen Ted, which stands firm at No.2.

Fred Again.. moves up a spot to No.3 with Marea (We've Lost Dancing), swapping places with Girls Like Us by Zoe Wees, with Shane Codd's Get Out Of My Head consolidating at No.5.

Elsewhere, Following The Sun by Super-Hi ft. Neeka and Russ Millions ft. Tion Wayne's Body enter the Top 10, surging 14-6 and 16-8 respectively.

The full Top 100 can be viewed here.