HVME extends Music Moves Europe Talent chart reign

May 21st 2021 at 12:00PM
HVME's Goosebumps has maintained its iron grip on the Music Moves Europe Talent top spot.

The Spanish producer extends his incredible reign at No.1 to 18 weeks, holding off the challenge of Wellerman by Nathan Evans ft. Billen Ted, which stands firm at No.2.

Fred Again.. moves up a spot to No.3 with Marea (We've Lost Dancing), swapping places with Girls Like Us by Zoe Wees, with Shane Codd's Get Out Of My Head consolidating at No.5. 

Elsewhere, Following The Sun by Super-Hi ft. Neeka and Russ Millions ft. Tion Wayne's Body enter the Top 10, surging 14-6 and 16-8 respectively. 

The full Top 100 can be viewed here.

Position Previous Weeks Artist Title Homecountry
1 1 44 HVME Goosebumps ES
2 2 13 Nathan Evans feat. Billen Ted Wellerman GB
3 4 12 Fred Again.. Marea (We've Lost Dancing) GB
4 3 18 Zoe Wees Girls Like Us DE
5 5 34 Shane Codd Get Out My Head IE
6 14 28 SUPER-HI feat. Neeka Following The Sun GB
7 6 73 Duncan Laurence Arcade NL
8 16 7 Russ Millions feat. Tion Wayne Body GB
9 8 55 Zoe Wees Control DE
10 7 17 Griff Black Hole GB
11 11 6 Origin8a & Propa feat. Benny Page Harmony GB
12 12 6 Alba August Killing Time DK
13 9 6 Friedberg Yeah AT
14 13 4 Zoe Wees Ghost DE
15 10 26 Arlo Parks Caroline GB
16 18 34 Romy Lifetime GB
17 20 39 Arlo Parks Hurt GB
18 23 7 Jan-Marten Block Never Not Try DE
19 19 59 Alfie Templeman Happiness In Liquid Form GB
20 17 2 Goldband De Langste Nacht NL


