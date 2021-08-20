Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

HVME maintains grip on Music Moves Europe Talent chart peak

August 20th 2021 at 12:00PM
HVME maintains grip on Music Moves Europe Talent chart peak

There is no change at the top of the Music Moves Europe Talent chart, where HVME's Goosebumps spends another week at No.1.

Following The Sun by Super-Hi fr. Neeka heads the chasing pack but is again forced to settle for No.2, while Nice To Meet Ya by Wes Nelson ft. Yxng Bane marches 5-3. 

The Top 5 is completed by Fred Again's Marea (We've Lost Dancing), which is a non-mover at No.4, and Wellerman by Nathan Evans ft. Billen Ted, which dips 3-5. 

The biggest mover is Francis On My Mind's Swimming Pools, which rockets 45 places from No.63 to No.18. 

To view the complete Top 100, click here

Position Previous Weeks Artist Title Homecountry
1 1 57 HVME Goosebumps ES
2 2 41 SUPER-HI feat. Neeka Following The Sun GB
3 5 15 Wes Nelson feat. Yxng Bane Nice To Meet Ya GB
4 4 25 Fred Again.. Marea (We've Lost Dancing) GB
5 3 26 Nathan Evans feat. Billen Ted Wellerman GB
6 7 14 Jonasu Black Magic DE
7 10 6 Goodboys Bongo Cha Cha Cha GB
8 9 23 Arlo Parks Too Good GB
9 8 7 Frenetik feat. Jul Je Sais BE
10 6 8 Nathan Evans Told You So GB
11 14 47 Shane Codd Get Out My Head IE
12 13 8 Rain Radio feat. DJ Craig Gorman Talk About GB
13 11 19 Mimi Webb Good Without GB
14 15 9 Wet Leg Chaise Longue GB
15 12 30 Griff Black Hole GB
16 22 29 Arlo Parks Hope GB
17 17 31 Zoe Wees Girls Like Us DE
18 63 2 Francis On My Mind Swimming Pools RO
19 23 14 DMNDS feat. Nito-Onna Calabria FR
20 18 13 Holly Humberstone The Walls Are Way Too Thin GB

 



For more stories like this, and to keep up to date with all our market leading news, features and analysis, sign up to receive our daily Morning Briefing newsletter

subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2021