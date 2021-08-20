HVME maintains grip on Music Moves Europe Talent chart peak

There is no change at the top of the Music Moves Europe Talent chart, where HVME's Goosebumps spends another week at No.1.
Following The Sun by Super-Hi fr. Neeka heads the chasing pack but is again forced to settle for No.2, while Nice To Meet Ya by Wes Nelson ft. Yxng Bane marches 5-3.
The Top 5 is completed by Fred Again's Marea (We've Lost Dancing), which is a non-mover at No.4, and Wellerman by Nathan Evans ft. Billen Ted, which dips 3-5.
The biggest mover is Francis On My Mind's Swimming Pools, which rockets 45 places from No.63 to No.18.
To view the complete Top 100, click here.
|Position
|Previous
|Weeks
|Artist
|Title
|Homecountry
|1
|1
|57
|HVME
|Goosebumps
|ES
|2
|2
|41
|SUPER-HI feat. Neeka
|Following The Sun
|GB
|3
|5
|15
|Wes Nelson feat. Yxng Bane
|Nice To Meet Ya
|GB
|4
|4
|25
|Fred Again..
|Marea (We've Lost Dancing)
|GB
|5
|3
|26
|Nathan Evans feat. Billen Ted
|Wellerman
|GB
|6
|7
|14
|Jonasu
|Black Magic
|DE
|7
|10
|6
|Goodboys
|Bongo Cha Cha Cha
|GB
|8
|9
|23
|Arlo Parks
|Too Good
|GB
|9
|8
|7
|Frenetik feat. Jul
|Je Sais
|BE
|10
|6
|8
|Nathan Evans
|Told You So
|GB
|11
|14
|47
|Shane Codd
|Get Out My Head
|IE
|12
|13
|8
|Rain Radio feat. DJ Craig Gorman
|Talk About
|GB
|13
|11
|19
|Mimi Webb
|Good Without
|GB
|14
|15
|9
|Wet Leg
|Chaise Longue
|GB
|15
|12
|30
|Griff
|Black Hole
|GB
|16
|22
|29
|Arlo Parks
|Hope
|GB
|17
|17
|31
|Zoe Wees
|Girls Like Us
|DE
|18
|63
|2
|Francis On My Mind
|Swimming Pools
|RO
|19
|23
|14
|DMNDS feat. Nito-Onna
|Calabria
|FR
|20
|18
|13
|Holly Humberstone
|The Walls Are Way Too Thin
|GB