HVME marks 13 weeks on top of the Music Moves Europe Talent chart

April 16th 2021 at 12:00PM
Spanish producer HVME released his hit Goosebumps in October of last year and after debuting at No.40 on the Top 100 Music Moves Europe Talent chart, it has been rising ever since. Now, he marks his 13th week at No.1 after 39 weeks in the chart.

Other non-movers in the Top 5 are Nathan Evans’ Wellerman (No.2) and Griff’s Black Hole (No.5). Zoe Wees’ Girls Like Us moves from 4-3, knocking Shane Codd’s Get Out My Head to No.3.

Debuting this week is Friedberg with Yeah at No.11, and Origin8a & Proper feat. Benny Page with Harmony coming in at No.20. The biggest mover is Jan-Marten Block with Never Not Try that’s jumped a huge 57 places to No.10.

View the full Top 100 here.

Position Previous Weeks Artist Title Homecountry
1 1 39 HVME Goosebumps ES
2 2 8 Nathan Evans feat. Billen Ted Wellerman GB
3 4 13 Zoe Wees Girls Like Us DE
4 3 29 Shane Codd Get Out My Head IE
5 5 12 Griff Black Hole GB
6 8 7 Fred Again.. Marea (We've Lost Dancing) GB
7 6 68 Duncan Laurence Arcade NL
8 7 21 Arlo Parks Caroline GB
9 9 50 Zoe Wees Control DE
10 67 2 Jan-Marten Block Never Not Try DE
11 0 1 Friedberg Yeah AT
12 16 9 Sophie & The Giants Right Now GB
13 12 7 NewDad Slowly IE
14 19 2 Moha K Vroum Vroum FR
15 23 4 Musti feat. Gabifuego Fuego NO
16 11 29 Romy Lifetime GB
17 15 6 Sam Ryder Whirlwind GB
18 18 12 Silk City feat. Ellie Goulding New Love GB
19 40 2 Russ Millions feat. Tion Wayne Body GB
20 0 1 Origin8a & Propa feat. Benny Page Harmony GB
