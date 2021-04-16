HVME marks 13 weeks on top of the Music Moves Europe Talent chart

Spanish producer HVME released his hit Goosebumps in October of last year and after debuting at No.40 on the Top 100 Music Moves Europe Talent chart, it has been rising ever since. Now, he marks his 13th week at No.1 after 39 weeks in the chart.

Other non-movers in the Top 5 are Nathan Evans’ Wellerman (No.2) and Griff’s Black Hole (No.5). Zoe Wees’ Girls Like Us moves from 4-3, knocking Shane Codd’s Get Out My Head to No.3.

Debuting this week is Friedberg with Yeah at No.11, and Origin8a & Proper feat. Benny Page with Harmony coming in at No.20. The biggest mover is Jan-Marten Block with Never Not Try that’s jumped a huge 57 places to No.10.

View the full Top 100 here.