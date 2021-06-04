HVME marks 20 weeks on top of the Music Moves Europe Talent chart

The track first hit the chart a huge 46 weeks ago, but HVME has enjoyed enduring success since then, as he now marks his 20th consecutive week at No.1 with his unstoppable single Goosebumps.

Elsewhere in the Top 5: Nathan Evans’ Wellerman (No.2), Fred Again’s Marea (We’ve Lost Dancing (No.3), and Shane Codd’s Get Out My Head (No.4) are all non-movers, while Super-Hi feat. Neeka rise to take the fifth spot with Following The Sun.

The biggest movers charging into the Top 20 this week are Sinead O’Brien who rises 31-15 with Kid Stuff, and Goldband who move 26-19 with De Langste Nacht.

