HVME marks 20 weeks on top of the Music Moves Europe Talent chart

June 4th 2021 at 12:00PM
The track first hit the chart a huge 46 weeks ago, but HVME has enjoyed enduring success since then, as he now marks his 20th consecutive week at No.1 with his unstoppable single Goosebumps.

Elsewhere in the Top 5: Nathan Evans’ Wellerman (No.2), Fred Again’s Marea (We’ve Lost Dancing (No.3), and Shane Codd’s Get Out My Head (No.4) are all non-movers, while Super-Hi feat. Neeka rise to take the fifth spot with Following The Sun.

The biggest movers charging into the Top 20 this week are Sinead O’Brien who rises 31-15 with Kid Stuff, and Goldband who move 26-19 with De Langste Nacht.

Position Previous Weeks Artist Title Homecountry
1 1 46 HVME Goosebumps ES
2 2 15 Nathan Evans feat. Billen Ted Wellerman GB
3 3 14 Fred Again.. Marea (We've Lost Dancing) GB
4 4 36 Shane Codd Get Out My Head IE
5 6 30 SUPER-HI feat. Neeka Following The Sun GB
6 7 75 Duncan Laurence Arcade NL
7 5 20 Zoe Wees Girls Like Us DE
8 8 9 Russ Millions feat. Tion Wayne Body GB
9 14 57 Zoe Wees Control DE
10 9 8 Friedberg Yeah AT
11 18 2 Gjon's Tears Tout L'univers CH
12 16 5 Everyone You Know Higher GB
13 15 28 Arlo Parks Caroline GB
14 20 2 Holly Humberstone The Walls Are Way Too Thin GB
15 31 8 Sinead O Brien Kid Stuff IE
16 13 19 Griff Black Hole GB
17 11 8 Origin8a & Propa feat. Benny Page Harmony GB
18 19 3 Elena Tsagkrinou El Diablo CY
19 26 4 Goldband De Langste Nacht NL
20 21 36 Romy Lifetime GB

 

 

