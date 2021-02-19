Since first hitting No.1 on January 22, HVME has maintained his No.1 position and has now been at the top of the Music Moves Europe Talent chart for the past five weeks with his hit Goosebumps.

Elsewhere in the Top 5; Shane Codd (Get Out My Head) and Zoe Wees (Girls Like Us) are non-movers at Nos 2 and 3 respectively, Obskür rise to No.4 with Bayside and Zoe Wees secures a second spot with Control at No.5.

Debuting on ...