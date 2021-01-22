HVME moves up to No.1 in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart

HVME’s Goosebumps has moved up to pole position in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart.
The enigmatic Spanish producer swaps places with Shane Codd, whose Get Out My Head drops to No.2. Midas The Jagaban has a new entry at No.3 with Party With A Jagaban, while Zoe Wees’ Control is at No.4 and Romy’s Lifetime is at No.5.
Holly Humberstone’s Falling Asleep At The Wheel is the week’s only other new entry at No.12, while the biggest movers are Anna’s Bando (76-17) and Ilona’s Moins Joli (55-18). Check out the Top 20 below and see the Top 100 here.
|Position
|Previous
|Weeks
|Artist
|Title
|Homecountry
|1
|2
|27
|HVME
|Goosebumps
|ES
|2
|1
|17
|Shane Codd
|Get Out My Head
|IE
|3
|0
|1
|Midas The Jagaban
|Party With A Jagaban
|GB
|4
|3
|38
|Zoe Wees
|Control
|DE
|5
|4
|17
|Romy
|Lifetime
|GB
|6
|8
|14
|Arlo Parks
|Green Eyes
|GB
|7
|7
|8
|NewDad
|I Don't Recognise You
|IE
|8
|9
|11
|Lokoy feat. Safario
|Both Eyes
|NO
|9
|18
|2
|Monet192
|Spotlight
|CH
|10
|20
|15
|Sault
|I Just Want To Dance
|GB
|11
|6
|4
|Obskür
|Bayside
|IE
|12
|0
|15
|Holly Humberstone
|Falling Asleep At The Wheel
|GB
|13
|13
|18
|Oliver Malcolm
|The Machine
|SE
|14
|5
|9
|Arlo Parks
|Caroline
|GB
|15
|12
|22
|Arlo Parks
|Hurt
|GB
|16
|22
|11
|KUU feat. Alex Metric
|How Could I Ever
|GB
|17
|76
|41
|Anna
|Bando
|IT
|18
|55
|2
|Iliona
|Moins Joli
|BE
|19
|23
|7
|Pa Salieu feat. Mahalia
|Energy
|GB
|20
|11
|18
|Sault
|Free
|GB