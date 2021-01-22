Your site will load in 16 seconds
HVME moves up to No.1 in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart

January 22nd 2021 at 12:00PM
HVME’s Goosebumps has moved up to pole position in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart. 

The enigmatic Spanish producer swaps places with Shane Codd, whose Get Out My Head drops to No.2. Midas The Jagaban has a new entry at No.3 with Party With A Jagaban, while Zoe Wees’ Control is at No.4 and Romy’s Lifetime is at No.5. 

Holly Humberstone’s Falling Asleep At The Wheel is the week’s only other new entry at No.12, while the biggest movers are Anna’s Bando (76-17) and Ilona’s Moins Joli (55-18). Check out the Top 20 below and see the Top 100 here.

Position Previous Weeks Artist Title Homecountry
1 2 27 HVME Goosebumps ES
2 1 17 Shane Codd Get Out My Head IE
3 0 1 Midas The Jagaban Party With A Jagaban GB
4 3 38 Zoe Wees Control DE
5 4 17 Romy Lifetime GB
6 8 14 Arlo Parks Green Eyes GB
7 7 8 NewDad I Don't Recognise You IE
8 9 11 Lokoy feat. Safario Both Eyes NO
9 18 2 Monet192 Spotlight CH
10 20 15 Sault I Just Want To Dance GB
11 6 4 Obskür Bayside IE
12 0 15 Holly Humberstone Falling Asleep At The Wheel GB
13 13 18 Oliver Malcolm The Machine SE
14 5 9 Arlo Parks Caroline GB
15 12 22 Arlo Parks Hurt GB
16 22 11 KUU feat. Alex Metric How Could I Ever GB
17 76 41 Anna Bando IT
18 55 2 Iliona Moins Joli BE
19 23 7 Pa Salieu feat. Mahalia Energy GB
20 11 18 Sault Free GB
