Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

HVME reclaims the Music Moves Europe Talent chart top spot

July 9th 2021 at 12:00PM
HVME reclaims the Music Moves Europe Talent chart top spot

HVME’s hit Goosebumps reigned over the Music Moves Europe Talent Chart Top 20 for more than 20 weeks before Nathan Evans’ track Wellerman took the crown. Now, HVME is back at No.1 after three weeks spent between No.2 and No.3. Could this be the start of his second chart reign?

Nathan Evans is back at No.2 this week with Wellerman, pushing Super-Hi’s Following The Sun down to No.3. A new debut arrives at No.4 with Frenetik feat. Jul on Je Sais, while the final Top 5 spot is held by Fred Again’s Marea (We’ve Lost Dancing).

The biggest mover this week sees Jonasu rise to No.17 with Black Magic, shifting a huge 41 spaces from No.58.

To view the complete Top 100, click here.

Position Previous Weeks Artist Title Homecountry
1 3 51 HVME Goosebumps ES
2 1 20 Nathan Evans feat. Billen Ted Wellerman GB
3 2 35 SUPER-HI feat. Neeka Following The Sun GB
4 0 1 Frenetik feat. Jul Je Sais BE
5 4 19 Fred Again.. Marea (We've Lost Dancing) GB
6 6 13 Mimi Webb Good Without GB
7 5 41 Shane Codd Get Out My Head IE
8 7 9 Wes Nelson feat. Yxng Bane Nice To Meet Ya GB
9 9 7 Holly Humberstone The Walls Are Way Too Thin GB
10 14 62 Zoe Wees Control DE
11 10 24 Griff Black Hole GB
12 8 17 Arlo Parks Too Good GB
13 13 25 Zoe Wees Girls Like Us DE
14 12 5 Pa Salieu feat. Slowthai Glidin GB
15 11 6 Zoe Wees Hold Me Like You Used To DE
16 19 10 Everyone You Know Higher GB
17 58 8 Jonasu Black Magic DE
18 18 13 Friedberg Yeah AT
19 20 14 Russ Millions feat. Tion Wayne Body GB
20 20 33 Arlo Parks Caroline GB

 

author twitter FOLLOW Sarah Thomas


For more stories like this, and to keep up to date with all our market leading news, features and analysis, sign up to receive our daily Morning Briefing newsletter

subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2021