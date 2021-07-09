HVME reclaims the Music Moves Europe Talent chart top spot

HVME’s hit Goosebumps reigned over the Music Moves Europe Talent Chart Top 20 for more than 20 weeks before Nathan Evans’ track Wellerman took the crown. Now, HVME is back at No.1 after three weeks spent between No.2 and No.3. Could this be the start of his second chart reign?

Nathan Evans is back at No.2 this week with Wellerman, pushing Super-Hi’s Following The Sun down to No.3. A new debut arrives at No.4 with Frenetik feat. Jul on Je Sais, while the final Top 5 spot is held by Fred Again’s Marea (We’ve Lost Dancing).

The biggest mover this week sees Jonasu rise to No.17 with Black Magic, shifting a huge 41 spaces from No.58.

