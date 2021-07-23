Your site will load in 16 seconds
July 23rd 2021 at 12:00PM
HVME returns to No.1 in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart Top 20

Spanish producer HVME previously took the Music Moves Europe Talent chart by storm after he achieved more than 20 weeks at No.1, before being knocked from the top spot by Nathan Evans’ viral TikTok sea shanty Wellerman, who this week sits at No.2. Now, HVME makes his return as Goosebumps sits at No.1 once more in its 53rd week on the chart.

Taking No.3 is Super-Hi feat. Neeka with Following The Sun, at No.4 is Frenetik feat. Jul with Je Sais who drop three spaces from their No.1 last week, and at No.5. is Fred Again’s Maria (We’ve Lost Dancing). 

There are no new debuts on the Top 20 this week, however the biggest mover is Arlo Parks with her track Hope which moves 42-16.

Position Previous Weeks Artist Title
Homecountry
1 3 53 HVME Goosebumps ES
2 4 22 Nathan Evans feat. Billen Ted Wellerman GB
3 2 37 SUPER-HI feat. Neeka Following The Sun GB
4 1 3 Frenetik feat. Jul Je Sais BE
5 5 21 Fred Again.. Marea (We've Lost Dancing) GB
6 7 11 Wes Nelson feat. Yxng Bane Nice To Meet Ya GB
7 10 10 Jonasu Black Magic DE
8 6 15 Mimi Webb Good Without GB
9 11 26 Griff Black Hole GB
10 8 9 Holly Humberstone The Walls Are Way Too Thin GB
11 18 19 Arlo Parks Too Good GB
12 13 43 Shane Codd Get Out My Head IE
13 14 27 Zoe Wees Girls Like Us DE
14 12 7 Pa Salieu feat. Slowthai Glidin GB
15 9 4 Nathan Evans Told You So GB
16 42 25 Arlo Parks Hope GB
17 23 5 Wet Leg Chaise Longue GB
18 36 43 Romy Lifetime GB
19 15 82 Duncan Laurence Arcade NL
20 35 35 Arlo Parks Caroline GB

 

 

