HVME returns to No.1 in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart Top 20

Spanish producer HVME previously took the Music Moves Europe Talent chart by storm after he achieved more than 20 weeks at No.1, before being knocked from the top spot by Nathan Evans’ viral TikTok sea shanty Wellerman, who this week sits at No.2. Now, HVME makes his return as Goosebumps sits at No.1 once more in its 53rd week on the chart.

Taking No.3 is Super-Hi feat. Neeka with Following The Sun, at No.4 is Frenetik feat. Jul with Je Sais who drop three spaces from their No.1 last week, and at No.5. is Fred Again’s Maria (We’ve Lost Dancing).

There are no new debuts on the Top 20 this week, however the biggest mover is Arlo Parks with her track Hope which moves 42-16.

