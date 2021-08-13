HVME's hit Goosebumps remains on top of the Music Moves Europe Talent chart Top 20

Goosebumps' love affair with Music Moves Europe Talent chart shows no sign of stopping, as HVME's version of the track maintains its hold at No.1.
The house reworking of Travis Scott's song has often been found at the peak since its release last year, with the Spanish DJ spending yet another week at the summit.
Following The Sun by Super-Hi and Neeka is at No.2, while Nathan Evans has two tracks in the Top 10. The 220 Kid and Billen Ted remix of breakthrough sea shanty, Wellerman, is at No.3, while newer track Told You So is at No.6. At No.4 is Fred Again with Marea (We've Lost Dancing) rising to No.5 from last week.
Nice to Meet Ya by Wes Nelson feat Yxng Bane climbs one place to No.5 in its 14th week on the chart.
There are no new tracks debuting on the chart, though Arlo Parks' Too Good goes back into the Top 10 at No.9 having just missed out last week.
To view the complete Top 100, click here.
|Position
|Previous
|Weeks
|Artist
|Title
|Homecountry
|1
|1
|56
|HVME
|Goosebumps
|ES
|2
|2
|40
|SUPER-HI feat. Neeka
|Following The Sun
|GB
|3
|3
|25
|Nathan Evans feat. Billen Ted
|Wellerman
|GB
|4
|5
|24
|Fred Again..
|Marea (We've Lost Dancing)
|GB
|5
|6
|14
|Wes Nelson feat. Yxng Bane
|Nice To Meet Ya
|GB
|6
|10
|7
|Nathan Evans
|Told You So
|GB
|7
|4
|13
|Jonasu
|Black Magic
|DE
|8
|7
|6
|Frenetik feat. Jul
|Je Sais
|BE
|9
|11
|22
|Arlo Parks
|Too Good
|GB
|10
|8
|5
|Goodboys
|Bongo Cha Cha Cha
|GB
|11
|9
|18
|Mimi Webb
|Good Without
|GB
|12
|12
|29
|Griff
|Black Hole
|GB
|13
|20
|7
|Rain Radio feat. DJ Craig Gorman
|Talk About
|GB
|14
|13
|46
|Shane Codd
|Get Out My Head
|IE
|15
|15
|8
|Wet Leg
|Chaise Longue
|GB
|16
|24
|18
|Origin8a & Propa feat. Benny Page
|Harmony
|GB
|17
|26
|30
|Zoe Wees
|Girls Like Us
|DE
|18
|16
|12
|Holly Humberstone
|The Walls Are Way Too Thin
|GB
|19
|17
|16
|Ilira feat. Vize
|Dynamite
|DE
|20
|19
|85
|Duncan Laurence
|Arcade
|NL