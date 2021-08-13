Your site will load in 16 seconds
HVME's hit Goosebumps remains on top of the Music Moves Europe Talent chart Top 20

August 13th 2021 at 12:00PM
Goosebumps' love affair with Music Moves Europe Talent chart shows no sign of stopping, as HVME's version of the track maintains its hold at No.1.

The house reworking of Travis Scott's song has often been found at the peak since its release last year, with the Spanish DJ spending yet another week at the summit.

Following The Sun by Super-Hi and Neeka is at No.2, while Nathan Evans has two tracks in the Top 10. The 220 Kid and Billen Ted remix of breakthrough sea shanty, Wellerman, is at No.3, while newer track Told You So is at No.6. At No.4 is Fred Again with Marea (We've Lost Dancing) rising to No.5 from last week.

Nice to Meet Ya by Wes Nelson feat Yxng Bane climbs one place to No.5 in its 14th week on the chart.

There are no new tracks debuting on the chart, though Arlo Parks' Too Good goes back into the Top 10 at No.9 having just missed out last week.

To view the complete Top 100, click here

Position Previous Weeks Artist Title Homecountry
1 1 56 HVME Goosebumps ES
2 2 40 SUPER-HI feat. Neeka Following The Sun GB
3 3 25 Nathan Evans feat. Billen Ted Wellerman GB
4 5 24 Fred Again.. Marea (We've Lost Dancing) GB
5 6 14 Wes Nelson feat. Yxng Bane Nice To Meet Ya GB
6 10 7 Nathan Evans Told You So GB
7 4 13 Jonasu Black Magic DE
8 7 6 Frenetik feat. Jul Je Sais BE
9 11 22 Arlo Parks Too Good GB
10 8 5 Goodboys Bongo Cha Cha Cha GB
11 9 18 Mimi Webb Good Without GB
12 12 29 Griff Black Hole GB
13 20 7 Rain Radio feat. DJ Craig Gorman Talk About GB
14 13 46 Shane Codd Get Out My Head IE
15 15 8 Wet Leg Chaise Longue GB
16 24 18 Origin8a & Propa feat. Benny Page Harmony GB
17 26 30 Zoe Wees Girls Like Us DE
18 16 12 Holly Humberstone The Walls Are Way Too Thin GB
19 17 16 Ilira feat. Vize Dynamite DE
20 19 85 Duncan Laurence Arcade NL


