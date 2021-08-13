HVME's hit Goosebumps remains on top of the Music Moves Europe Talent chart Top 20

Goosebumps' love affair with Music Moves Europe Talent chart shows no sign of stopping, as HVME's version of the track maintains its hold at No.1.

The house reworking of Travis Scott's song has often been found at the peak since its release last year, with the Spanish DJ spending yet another week at the summit.

Following The Sun by Super-Hi and Neeka is at No.2, while Nathan Evans has two tracks in the Top 10. The 220 Kid and Billen Ted remix of breakthrough sea shanty, Wellerman, is at No.3, while newer track Told You So is at No.6. At No.4 is Fred Again with Marea (We've Lost Dancing) rising to No.5 from last week.

Nice to Meet Ya by Wes Nelson feat Yxng Bane climbs one place to No.5 in its 14th week on the chart.

There are no new tracks debuting on the chart, though Arlo Parks' Too Good goes back into the Top 10 at No.9 having just missed out last week.

