HVME stays at No.1 in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart

HVME’s Goosebumps held on at top in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart for a second week.

The mysterious producer from Spain stays ahead of Shane Codd, whose Get Out My Head remains at No.2 after dropping one place last week.

Mark Ronson and Diplo's joint project, Silk City, has the highest new entry as their Ellie Goulding featuring New Love debuts at No.5.

