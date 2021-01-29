HVME stays at No.1 in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart

HVME’s Goosebumps held on at top in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart for a second week.
The mysterious producer from Spain stays ahead of Shane Codd, whose Get Out My Head remains at No.2 after dropping one place last week.
Mark Ronson and Diplo's joint project, Silk City, has the highest new entry as their Ellie Goulding featuring New Love debuts at No.5.
View the complete Music Moves Europe Talent 100 now.
|Position
|Previous
|Weeks
|Artist
|Title
|Homecountry
|1
|1
|28
|HVME
|Goosebumps
|ES
|2
|2
|18
|Shane Codd
|Get Out My Head
|IE
|3
|3
|2
|Midas The Jagaban
|Party With A Jagaban
|GB
|4
|4
|39
|Zoe Wees
|Control
|DE
|5
|0
|1
|
Silk City feat. Ellie Goulding
|New Love
|GB
|6
|22
|2
|Zoe Wees
|Girls Like Us
|DE
|7
|5
|18
|Romy
|Lifetime
|GB
|8
|7
|9
|NewDad
|I Don't Recognise You
|IE
|9
|6
|15
|Arlo Parks
|Green Eyes
|GB
|10
|14
|10
|Arlo Parks
|Caroline
|GB
|11
|13
|19
|Oliver Malcolm
|The Machine
|SE
|12
|12
|16
|Holly Humberstone
|
Falling Asleep At The Wheel
|GB
|13
|15
|23
|Arlo Parks
|Hurt
|GB
|14
|0
|1
|Alba August
|Lights
|DK
|15
|10
|16
|Sault
|I Just Want To Dance
|GB
|16
|16
|12
|KUU feat. Alex Metric
|How Could I Ever
|GB
|17
|41
|2
|AriBeatz feat. Soolking
|Aqui
|DE
|18
|28
|15
|Inhaler
|When It Breaks
|IE
|19
|67
|3
|
Denise Chaila feat. Jafaris
|Anseo
|IE
|20
|8
|12
|Lokoy feat. Safario
|Both Eyes
|NO