HVME stays at No.1 in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart

January 29th 2021 at 12:00PM
HVME’s Goosebumps held on at top in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart for a second week

The mysterious producer from Spain stays ahead of Shane Codd, whose Get Out My Head remains at No.2 after dropping one place last week.

Mark Ronson and Diplo's joint project, Silk City, has the highest new entry as their Ellie Goulding featuring New Love debuts at No.5.

View the complete Music Moves Europe Talent 100 now.

 

Position Previous Weeks Artist Title Homecountry
1 1 28 HVME Goosebumps ES
2 2 18 Shane Codd Get Out My Head IE
3 3 2 Midas The Jagaban Party With A Jagaban GB
4 4 39 Zoe Wees Control DE
5 0 1
Silk City feat. Ellie Goulding
 New Love GB
6 22 2 Zoe Wees Girls Like Us DE
7 5 18 Romy Lifetime GB
8 7 9 NewDad I Don't Recognise You IE
9 6 15 Arlo Parks Green Eyes GB
10 14 10 Arlo Parks Caroline GB
11 13 19 Oliver Malcolm The Machine SE
12 12 16 Holly Humberstone
Falling Asleep At The Wheel
 GB
13 15 23 Arlo Parks Hurt GB
14 0 1 Alba August Lights DK
15 10 16 Sault I Just Want To Dance GB
16 16 12 KUU feat. Alex Metric How Could I Ever GB
17 41 2 AriBeatz feat. Soolking Aqui DE
18 28 15 Inhaler When It Breaks IE
19 67 3
Denise Chaila feat. Jafaris
 Anseo IE
20 8 12 Lokoy feat. Safario Both Eyes NO

 

 

 

 

