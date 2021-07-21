Hyundai Mercury Prize 2021 shortlist set to be unveiled

The Hyundai Mercury Prize shortlist of 12 Albums Of The Year will be revealed tomorrow (July 22).

The shortlist, which will be unveiled at a launch hosted by BBC Music’s Huw Stephens, will also be announced live at 11am on Mary Anne Hobbs’ show on BBC Radio 6 Music.

The judges are: Anna Calvi (musician/songwriter); Annie Mac (broadcaster/DJ); Danielle Perry (broadcaster/writer); Gemma Cairney (broadcaster/DJ); Hazel Wilde (musician/songwriter); Jamie Cullum (musician/broadcaster;) Michael Kiwanuka (musician/songwriter); Mike Walsh (music consultant); Phil Alexander (Kerrang!/Mojo); Tshepo Mokoena (Vice.com); Will Hodgkinson (The Times) and Jeff Smith (BBC Radio 6 Music/Radio 2), who is also chair of the panel.

Mercury Prize chair David Wilkinson said: "It’s been another difficult and challenging year - and we’re grateful to all the artists and labels that have supported the 2021 Hyundai Mercury Prize by entering their albums. Many thanks also to the hardworking and dedicated judging team who have spent the last few months listening to the entries. Creatively this is shaping up to be an exceptional year for British music - with so many outstanding albums released over the past year. So choosing just 12 Albums Of The Year will be a tough decision for the judging team. We’re looking forward to the shortlist being announced on July 22."

The 2021 awards show will take place on Thursday, September 9 at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith and will feature live performances from many of the shortlisted artists. The Prize’s broadcast partner, BBC Music, will be providing coverage of the event across BBC TV, radio, online and social media. Albums by British artists with a UK release date between 18 July 2020 and 16 July 2021 are eligible for the 2021 Prize.

Matt Dunnakey, Hyundai Motor UK head of marketing, said: "Whilst our title partnership of the Hyundai Mercury Prize has been integral to growing awareness of our brand here in the UK over the past few years, we are also pleased that our support has enabled continued innovation within British music. The role of music as a catalyst for creativity and innovation can never be underestimated, we look forward to seeing the highlights in the 2021 shortlist."

British audio brand, Bowers & Wilkins will continue as a partner of the Hyundai Mercury Prize.