Hyundai Mercury Prize announces 2020 dates

The Hyundai Mercury Prize has announced its dates for 2020, subject to Government guidelines.

This year's awards show will be held at Hammersmith's Eventim Apollo on Thursday, September 10, with the 12 shortlisted Albums Of The Year to be announced on Thursday, July 23.

The event's organisers and broadcast partner BBC Music say they believe that it is important in the current crisis to continue to showcase and celebrate the achievements of British and Irish artists and musicians. BBC Music will be providing television and radio coverage of the event.

Dave won the 2019 Hyundai Mercury Prize with Psychodrama (Dave Neighbourhood/Universal Music), which also triumphed at February's BRIT Awards. The LP has sales to date of 206,491, according to the Official Charts Company.

The 2020 Hyundai Mercury Prize will open for entries on Wednesday, April 29 and will close at 6pm on Wednesday, May 20. Record labels wishing to submit albums can email entries@mercuryprize.co.uk to receive more information.

Albums by British or Irish artists released between Saturday, July 20, 2019 and Friday, July 17, 2020 (inclusive) are eligible for entry. Submissions must be received by May 20.

