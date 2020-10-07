I Can See Clearly Now singer Johnny Nash dies aged 80

Johnny Nash, who was best known for the hit I Can See Clearly Now, has died aged 80.

The US reggae and pop artist died at home of natural causes on Tuesday (October 6), his family told US media.

I Can See Clearly Now peaked at No.5 in the UK in 1972. It reached the top of the US Hot 100, where it stayed for four weeks.

Although it was his most famous song, he also scored a UK No.1 in 1975 with Tears On My Pillow.

The Houston-born singer was one of the first non-Jamaican artists to record reggae music in the country.

According to his official website, Nash helped Bob Marley sign a recording contract.