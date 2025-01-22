'I love to experiment': Jordan Adetunji gears up for new mixtape, A Jaguar's Dream

Last year, Jordan Adetunji broke out into the music industry with his viral smash hit Kehlani, which, upon its release, climbed the UK singles chart to No.8. The track has racked up 466,237 sales to date (according to Official Charts Company data) and is currently nearing 350 million streams on Spotify.

“Since releasing it, the song has just been reignited again and again,” he told Music Week in December, when looking back on the song’s success so far. “At first, it was the storyline around it – I was like, ‘I’m not going to stop posting about it on TikTok until Kehlani herself does a video to it!’ – then there was the dance that people were doing, then people like Kim Kardashian did something with it, then it was big in Spain and globally. It just kept getting bigger.”

Indeed, Kehlani saw the Belfast-raised star gain a Grammy nomination for Best Melodic Rap performance in November.

“I’m definitely still processing it, it feels very much like that, still getting used to it,” he said, when reflecting on the nomination. “I was in the studio when I found out, but when I saw it on Twitter I just thought it was a prediction list so I didn’t really take it in. Then people started phoning me and I was like ‘Oh, it’s not a prediction list!’”

Just last week, Adetunji was also showcased on Amazon Music’s Artists To Watch For 2025 list, amongst other rising stars including Sammy Virji, Nieve Ella and Bea And Her Business, and is now gearing up to drop his brand new mixtape, A Jaguar’s Dream, on January 24 via 300 Entertainment/Warner Records UK.

The announcement of the mixtape, which is written and produced by Adetunji and features collaborations with the likes of Chase & Status and Danny Casio, was accompanied by the release of the artist's latest single Too Many Women featuring Kwn.

“I just love to experiment and I want to show people all the ways I want to express my story,” he said to Music Week in our On The Radar interview with him last year, when asked about his hopes for the year ahead. “I want people to listen to my music and scratch their heads, to figure out what they’re feeling, and if they stay on this journey with me, they’ll know that it will all make sense in the end…”