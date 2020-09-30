The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and there looks to be no stopping Idles in their hunt for their first No.1.

With 24,258 sales, Ultra Mono holds a huge lead over Michael Kiwanuka's Kiwanuka LP, which vaults 78-2 with 7,389 sales on the back of its Mercury Prize triumph.

Machine Gun Kelly is the second highest new entry at No.3 with Tickets To My Downfall (6,614 sales), followed by last week's chart-topper Shoot For The Stars, Aim ...