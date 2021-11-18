Idles, Poppy Ajudha and The Anchoress among latest recipients of Music Export Growth Scheme funding

The latest round of Music Export Growth Scheme funding will award £300,000 in grants to 20 independent UK artists, bringing the scheme’s total investment to £4.3m.

The BPI-run scheme is a partnership between the music industry and the government, which seeks to boost British music exports by supporting music companies as they build the profile of their artists in overseas markets.

The 20 recipients of this round of grants are:

Alfie Templeman

BABii

Black Country, New Road

Eloise

Employed To Serve

Far Caspian

Gunship

Idles (pictured)

John Smith

Max Cooper

Poppy Ajudha

Puma Blue

Sainté

Snapped Ankles

Strawberry Guy

The Anchoress

Theon Cross

Violet Skies

Walt Disco

Yard Act

The UK industry is facing growing competition from around the world. While the recorded music sector has succeeded in growing export revenues in recent years, with 1 in 10 songs streamed globally by a British artist, the UK’s share of the global market has slipped from 17% in 2015 to 10% today.

Mike Freer MP, minister for exports at the Department for International Trade, said: “Our music industry is one of the UK’s strongest cultural and economic assets. Every year countless songs are written in the UK and performed around the world. We want to continue to make the most of the global opportunity to grow British music and DIT is proud to co-fund MEGS with industry to support independent labels and artists.”

Geoff Taylor, chief executive BPI, BRIT Awards and Mercury Prize, said: “British music faces more intense competition than ever before in a rapidly globalising streaming business. MEGS funding allows a broad range of brilliant independent artists – from rap to rock and electro to jazz – to boost their fanbases overseas and grow their global streaming income. MEGS is a great investment for government, returning 12 times its cost to the economy. The time is right for government to work with industry to expand it, so that more small British businesses and artists, from all round the country, can capitalise on the surge in streaming.”

Jeff Bell, GM international, Partisan Records, said: “MEGS funding provides a crucial avenue for UK artists to invest early and develop audiences in markets that are traditionally expensive to break. For years, Idles' renowned live show has been in demand across LATAM, and this support helps us meet that demand with genuine marketing and promotional activity and continue to grow their profile (and business) in one of the most exciting developing music markets in the world.”

Partisan won the Independent Record Company trophy at the 2021 Music Week Awards.

See the latest issue of Music Week for our interview with Partisan MD Zena White.