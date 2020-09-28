The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Idles have stormed clear of the pack in pursuit of their first No.1 album.

The Partisan-signed band's third LP Ultra Mono has moved 22,498 units so far, giving it a near unassailable lead over Prince's reissued Sign O' The Times in second on 4,986 sales.

Meanwhile, Michael Kiwanuka's Kiwanuka enjoys a resurgence on the back of its Mercury Prize triumph last week, rocketing 78-3 on sales of 4,706, Machine Gun ...