The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Idles have stormed clear of the pack in pursuit of their first No.1 album.
The Partisan-signed band's third LP Ultra Mono has moved 22,498 units so far, giving it a near unassailable lead over Prince's reissued Sign O' The Times in second on 4,986 sales.
Meanwhile, Michael Kiwanuka's Kiwanuka enjoys a resurgence on the back of its Mercury Prize triumph last week, rocketing 78-3 on sales of 4,706, Machine Gun ...
