Idles are targeting No.1 in the albums chart this week with Tangk. With a total of 17,600 sales so far, the record is boosted by its physical release, which accounts for 15,599 units. Streams account for 1,226 units, whilst downloads account for 775.

Paloma Faith sits in second place with The Glorification Of Sadness (12,680 sales) ahead of Noah Kahan’s Stick Season (6,805 sales), whilst Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign’s Vultures 1 (6,029 sales) and Crawlers’ The Mess We ...