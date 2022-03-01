IFPI names Adele's 30 as biggest global album of 2021 across all formats

IFPI has revealed that Adele’s 30 is the winner of the Global Album All Format Chart for 2021.

Following its huge success in Q4 of 2021, the album continues its record-breaking streak by topping all three of IFPI’s Global Album Charts – the Global Album All Format Chart (introduced last year and won by BTS), Global Album Sales Chart and the first ever Global Vinyl Album Chart.

Following its release in November 2021, 30 moved over five million album equivalent units in two months. 30 is the only album to feature in all three Top 10 charts.

Frances Moore, chief executive, IFPI, said: “It has been wonderful to have Adele back and releasing music over the second half of last year. Her dominance of all three IFPI Album Charts speaks to her unique songwriting talent, her iconic voice and unrelenting global popularity.

“We are thrilled to award Adele and all of her team the IFPI Global Album All Format chart award and send huge congratulations for a stellar year.”

Elsewhere in the Global Album All Format Chart there were successes for Ed Sheeran with his album = at No.4, and first appearances for newcomers Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour at No.2 The Kid Laroi’s F*ck Love at No.7 and Doja Cat’s Planet Her at No.10.

ABBA also appeared with their first album in 40 years, Voyage, one of the biggest selling albums of 2021 across all formats, appearing at No.8 in the Global Album All Format Chart and No.2 in the Global Album Sales Chart.

The Global Album Sales Chart highlights the continuing importance of Asia, particularly sales of physical albums, with K-Pop stars BTS (No.4) and Seventeen (who featured twice in the chart at No.3 and No.7) featuring prominently, while Japanese group Snow Man’s first studio album Snow Mania S1 charted at No.9.

The first ever Global Vinyl Album Chart, introduced to reflect the continued strong growth of the format, completes Adele’s sweep of all three awards. The chart presents an eclectic mix of catalogue and new titles, with albums from Fleetwood Mac (No.3), The Beatles (No.7), Nirvana (No.8) and Pink Floyd (No.9) charting alongside releases from Harry Styles with 2019 album Fine Line (No.2), Olivia Rodrigo with Sour (No.4) and Billie Eilish’s second album Happier Than Ever (No.5).

Top 10 Global Album All Format Chart 2021

RANK ARTIST ALBUM 1 Adele 30 2 Olivia Rodrigo Sour 3 Justin Bieber Justice 4 Ed Sheeran = 5 The Weeknd After Hours 6 Dua Lipa Future Nostalgia 7 The Kid Laroi F*ck Love (Mix Tape) 8 ABBA Voyage 9 Morgan Wallen Dangerous: The Double Album 10 Doja Cat Planet Her

(source: IFPI)

The Global Album All Format Chart takes into account all consumption formats, spanning physical sales, digital downloads, and streaming platforms across a calendar year.It is weighted based on the relative value of each method of consumption.

Top 10 Global Album Sales Chart 2021

RANK ARTIST ALBUM 1 Adele 30 2 ABBA Voyage 3 Seventeen Attacca 4 BTS BTS, The Best 5 Ed Sheeran = 6 Justin Bieber Justice 7 Taylor Swift Red (Taylor’s Version) 8 Seventeen Your Choice 9 Snow Man Snow Mania S1 10 Taylor Swift Fearless (Taylor’s Version)

(source: IFPI)

The Global Album Sales Chart combines global sales of physical albums and digital album downloads to rank the top albums in a calendar year.

Top 10 Global Vinyl Album Chart

RANK ARTIST ALBUM 1 Adele 30 2 Harry Styles Fine Line 3 Fleetwood Mac Rumours 4 Olivia Rodrigo Sour 5 Billie Eilish Happier Than Ever 6 Taylor Swift Red (Taylor’s Version) 7 The Beatles Abbey Road 8 Nirvana Nevermind 9 Pink Floyd The Dark Side Of The Moon 10 Taylor Swift Evermore

(source: IFPI)

The Global Vinyl Album Chart combines global sales of vinyl format physical albums to rank the top albums in a calendar year.