IFPI reveals 2021's biggest global hits from The Weeknd, The Kid Laroi, Dua Lipa, BTS & Olivia Rodrigo

Save Your Tears by The Weeknd is the winner of 2021’s IFPI Global Digital Single Award.

The Weeknd is the first artist to win the Global Digital Single Award two years in a row, after topping the Global Digital Single Award in 2020 with Blinding Lights.

The IFPI Global Digital Single Award is presented to the world’s best-selling single of the year across all digital formats – including paid subscription streaming, ad-supported platforms, and single-track downloads and streams.

Save Your Tears was the fourth single to be released from The Weeknd’s fourth studio album After Hours. The track topped charts around the world and, helped by the release of a remixed version including Ariana Grande, reached No.1 in the US in May 2021.

The single has been certified platinum in 14 markets, spanning three continents. It amassed 2.15 billion streams.

Frances Moore, chief executive of IFPI, said: “It has been another brilliant year for The Weeknd and Save Your Tears has unquestionably been one of the world’s most loved songs. We’d like to send huge congratulations to The Weeknd and all of his team on winning our Global Digital Single of The Year Award for the second year in a row – an incredible achievement.”

The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights, No.1 in the IFPI Global Digital Single Chart 2020, remained in the Top 10 for a second year, at No.7.

UK artists Dua Lipa and Ed Sheeran both made the top 10 with, respectively, Levitating (No.3) and Bad Habits (No.10).

Elsewhere in the chart, The Kid Laroi made his first appearance at No.2 with his Justin Bieber collaboration, Stay. He was joined by Olivia Rodrigo who entered the chart with two of her singles, Drivers License (No.5) and Good 4 U (No.8).

BTS, winners of the global artist award for 2021, finished at No.4 with Butter.

Top 10 Global Digital Single Chart 2021

Rank Artist Track Name Global Subscription Streams Equivalents (billions) 1 The Weeknd Save Your Tears 2.15 2 The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber Stay 2.07 3 Dua Lipa Levitating 1.88 4 BTS Butter 1.76 5 Olivia Rodrigo Drivers License 1.73 6 Justin Bieber (ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon) Peaches 1.72 7 The Weeknd Blinding Lights 1.61 8 Olivia Rodrigo Good 4 U 1.61 9 Lil Nas X Montero (Call Me By Your Name) 1.60 10 Ed Sheeran Bad Habits 1.57

(source: IFPI)