Iggy Pop wins 2022 Polar Music Prize

Iggy Pop has been awarded the 2022 Polar Music Prize.

Born James Newell Osterberg, the US punk icon has been awarded the honour in the 30th year of the prize. Paul McCartney was the first recipient in 1992.

Iggy Pop is the joint recipient in 2022 along with Ensemble intercontemporain, a leading contemporary music ensemble. Both will receive prize money of one million Swedish Kroner (£83,060/US $110,602).

The awards ceremony takes place on Tuesday, May 24 in Stockholm at the Grand Hotel, and will be broadcast live in Sweden on TV4 and online via TV4 Play.

Marie Ledin, managing director of the Polar Music Prize, said: “We are delighted to return in 2022, after a two-year absence due to the pandemic, with two incredibly worthy Laureates. Iggy Pop is unique, there is no one else quite like him. Ensemble intercontemporain are a ground-breaking collective and their work has helped push the boundaries of modern classical music. We’re thrilled that we can come together to honour and celebrate the important work of both of these Laureates.”

Iggy Pop, who's also a BBC Radio 6 Music presenter, said: “I was aware of the very fine range of people that had gotten the Polar Music Prize… so it’s a nice step for me. I respect it and I’m honoured by it… I’m looking forward to coming to Stockholm in May to receive the Prize.”

Matthias Pintscher, musical director of Ensemble intercontemporain, said: “I’m beyond excited to be coming to Stockholm in May to receive the Polar Music Prize in honour of the Ensemble intercontemporain.”