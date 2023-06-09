ILuvLive and Stellar Songs/Tim and Danny Music team up on artist development project

ILuvLive and Stellar Songs/Tim and Danny Music have partnered on an artist development project.

The ILuvLive Artist Development Programme was launched in 2013 to help artists’ careers by drawing on the expertise, platform and network of the organisation.

For 2023, with the support of Stellar Songs and Tim and Danny Music, the programme will expand to four acts per year receiving £5,000 worth of funding with support and mentoring over a 12-month period. Writing sessions and camps will also be offered to award recipients.

Applications will open twice a year with applicants going through the selection process. A final 10 will be invited to perform at Stellar Songs’ London office, and two applicants will be chosen in each round.

Rachael Bee, CEO of ILuvLive, said: “A lot of what we do for fund recipients has always come from the expertise we have at ILuvLive, with over 80 years of experience collectively across the team. Adding the powerhouse of expertise that Stellar Songs and Tim and Danny Music can provide will make this a unique and unprecedented offering to emerging talent.

“We will also support emerging managers alongside the artist's journey. We are beyond excited about what can be achieved by the collaboration.”

Shaurav D’Silva, MD, Stellar Songs, said: “Supporting grassroots music is in the DNA of Stellar Songs. Our care and attention to detail to help to nurture the long term development of the future stars of tomorrow is what we are known for.

“By partnering with ILuvLive, who have a long standing track record of discovering fantastic new talent, we are certain we can really make a difference in helping these gifted young individuals. We look forward to working with Rachael and the ILL Team, discovering talent from across the country.”

The programme will open to applicants today (June 9) and close six weeks later at midnight on July 21.

For more information and to apply click here. Application forms will be live from 9am on June 9.