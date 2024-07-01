Your site will load in 16 seconds
Imagine Dragons lead three-way contest for No.1 album

by MusicWeek Staff
Monday, Jul 1st 2024 at 6:02PM

Imagine Dragons are out in front for the No.1 album in this week’s chart race. The US band’s sixth album, Loom, is pursuing a chart-topping debut with sales of 5,397, according to the Official Charts Company’s Midweek Sales Flash.

However, Imagine Dragons face competition from a pair of previous No.1 albums – Glastonbury headliner Dua Lipa’s Radical Optimism at No.2 (5,066 sales including 3,086 physical units following the release of the Extended Versions edition) and Taylor Swift’s The Tortured ...

