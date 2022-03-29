IMPALA reveals 100 Artists To Watch list for indie sector

IMPALA is launching a new programme to boost diversity in the European independent music sector in partnership with YouTube.

100 Artists To Watch will put the spotlight on key independent artists across Europe. A new set of participating artists will be announced each spring.

This new programme replaces IMPALA’s annual European Independent Album Of The Year Award, which had a run of 10 years.

Curated by IMPALA’s members and its broader network, 100 Artists To Watch is designed to highlight artists at different stages in their career. Members are free to propose artists based on various factors such as diversity and innovation, as well as commercial success.

IMPALA’s first list includes artists from 30 different countries and features more than 30 music genres, from blues-stoner to hip-hop, jazz to dance, hyperpop to alternative Rock. The trade body has curated playlists of the 100 acts including UK artists AJ Tracey, Arlo Parks, Little Simz, Nova Twins and Rina Sawayama.

Helen Smith, IMPALA executive chair, said: “IMPALA’s remit is to boost diversity across Europe, so it’s great to be introducing this new programme with YouTube. The idea is to help shine a light on the range of talent the independent sector works with in Europe.”

Dan Chalmers, director of YouTube Music EMEA, added: “The independent sector is a key partner for YouTube and we are really excited about our collaboration with IMPALA on 100 Artists to Watch in Europe. YouTube gives creators and artists a platform to reach the world and enables them to get noticed across borders.”

The full list and playlists are here.