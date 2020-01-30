IMPALA reveals nominees for European Independent Album Of The Year

IMPALA has unveiled the nominees for its European Independent Album Of The Year award.

The European trade body has come up with a shortlist of 22 long-players for its 10th edition of the prize. UK artist Little Simz is in the running for her album Grey Area. The full list is below.

IMPALA described the line-up of 2019 releases in contention as a showcase that underlines how “Europe’s independent music sector is thriving in diversity”. The list has been announced a day ahead of the UK’s exit from the European Union, though IMPALA will continue to represent UK indies.

Nominees include a wide range of genres and artists, ranging from German cinematic electronic music to Finnish folk and Swiss rock. The winner will be announced next month. A nominees playlist is available here.

Helen Smith, IMPALA executive chair, said: “This is a great shortlist, with 22 nominees from all over the European continent. Our album award is an excellent discovery tool. It symbolises creativity without borders. Now it’s for the jury to decide and it is going to be a difficult task this year…”

Swedish post-punk band Viagra Boys won the IMPALA European Independent Album Of The Year award last year for Street Worms. Other past winners include Gurr, Agnes Obel, Caribou, The xx and Adele.

IMPALA European Album Of The Year Award 2019

5K HD – High Performer (Ink Music)

APPARAT – LP5 (Mute Records)

BERNAYS PROPAGANDA – Vtora Mladost, Treta Svetska Vojna (Balkan Veliki, Moonlee Records, Geenger Records, Pop Depresija)

BUC KESIDI – Euforija (Kontra)

ERLEND ROPSTAD – Brenn Siste Brevet (Later Gator Records)

GOODBYE DARJEELING – Total Confusion (V4 Records)

JR AUGUST – Dangerous Waters (Croatia Records)

JESSE MARKIN – Folk (VILD Music)

KAYAKATA – Sadaa (LTFR)

KIKO VENENO - Sombrero Roto (Elemúsica)

LITTLE SIMZ – Grey Area (AGE 101 Music)

MIRAMAR – Miramar (Rastilho Records)

PNL – Deux Frères (QLF Records)

SARAH KLANG – Creamy Blue (Pangur Records)

SEINE – 22 (Moonlee Records)

SNELLE – Vierentwintig (ROQ’N Rolla Music)

THE VALERIE SOLANAS – The Return Of Jesus Christ (Green l.f.ant)

THE YOUNG GODS – Data Mirage Tangram (Two Gentlemen)

TRENTEMØLLER – Obverse (In My Room)

TRIBES OF THE CITY – Rust and Gold (self-released)

ULTIMO – Colpa Delle Favole (Honiro)

VLADIMIR MISIK – Jednou Te Potkam (100PROmotion)