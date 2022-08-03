Industry access programme Ultimate Seminar to expand into Manchester

Cre8ing Vision has announced that its Ultimate Seminar event for aspiring industry professionals is to expand into Manchester.

Spread over the course of two days, the events will take place on September 23 and 24, and aim to inspire and engage the next generation of music industry professionals.

This year's event is partnered with Warner Music UK, and is in association with NQ, founded by Michael Adex to provide young people from disadvantaged backgrounds the opportunity to gain access into the music and creative industries.

This year’s events will be staggered across two days: Day 1, The Ultimate Pathway Programme in association with NQ will invite young people to participate in a series of workshops, talks and studio sessions hosted at NQ House. Day 2 will be Cre8ing Vision’s annual event, the Ultimate Seminar, and will be open to all seeking more knowledge and information about breaking into the music business, as well as those who want to expand their contact base.

Cre8ing Vision said: “After having done our first regional event in Liverpool last year, it seems only right to continue our regional developments with an event in Manchester alongside our partner Warner Music UK. We are also pleased to be working with Manchester based music organisation NQ who share our ethos and vision to continue to be part of the force who educates future music execs and talent. We look forward to learning about Manchester's rich music biz history whilst helping to educate the next generation of UK music business entrepreneurs.”

Tony Harlow, CEO, Warner Music UK added: “After last year’s successful set of events in Liverpool, we’re delighted to be working with The Ultimate Seminar for the second year running. At Warner Music UK we believe great music comes from every corner of the UK, as does the industry’s future executive talent, so it’s critical we put together events and workshops like these around the country to signpost how the music business is accessible and open to all. And as the exclusive recorded music partner for the second year running, we hope the sessions at The Ultimate Seminar empower and support the next generation of creative talent in Manchester and helpus to shape where else we go with the programme in 2023.”

A&R manager at NQ, David O’Sullivan, commented: “I am delighted that NQ has joined forces with Cre8ing Vision, a like minded organisation to host this event with the joint goal of giving back to the community and allowing young people the chance to make their first steps into the industry. As a previous Cre8ing Vision alumni and proud Mancunian, I believe this is a powerful step in the right direction for increasing music infrastructure in the north of England and I am really looking forward to this opportunity being brought to the youth of Manchester."

Entry to the Ultimate Seminar event is free, subject to availability and registration.