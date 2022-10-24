Industry figures Nick Worthington & Kieran Jay launch Odd Numbers A&R mentorship programme

Music industry start-up Odd Numbers has partnered with youth music platform The Basement on a mentorship programme.

Founded by A&R Nick Worthington (XL Recordings, Locked On Records, 679 Recordings) and entertainment lawyer Kieran Jay (Stormzy, Central Cee, Little Simz), Odd Numbers aims to develop the next generation of music entrepreneurs. It will provide access to free structured mentoring sessions with top level industry executives to create business plans and investment opportunities.

In partnership with The Basement, Odd Numbers has announced that applications are now open for their mentorship programme. The Basement is an exclusive online community with an inclusive ethos, made up of 500,000 young members across the UK, Europe and beyond.

“The most rewarding aspect of what we do is seeing artists we work with develop long, successful and culturally important careers,” said Nick Worthington and Kieran Jay. “We want to help the new generation of music entrepreneurs, build companies which will help more artists to do the same thing. With artist development becoming increasingly challenging, it feels like the right moment to be seeking out and encouraging radical new approaches and fresh new thinking.”

“The Basement is thrilled to partner with Odd Numbers on this unique opportunity to nurture and endorse emerging talent in the music industry,” said a statement from the youth platform. “This union of industry experience and fresh insight aims to disrupt the status quo, amplifying new voices and future-led business models.”

Applications for the mentorship scheme are now open to individuals and businesses with a specialism and or/interest in A&R and artist career development and will close on December 19, 2022. Odd Numbers particularly encourages those from global majority and working class backgrounds, woman/non-binary identifying individuals and those from the LGBTQIA+ community to apply.

Via the scheme, Odd Numbers will provide a one-month mentorship programme with access to four one-hour, one-to-one weekly mentoring sessions with Nick Worthington, with the aim of supporting individuals/collectives to develop a business plan. If viable, Odd Numbers will provide financial support to help grow these emerging music businesses.

For the initial intake, Odd Numbers will be selecting three candidates with applications set to open again in the spring.

Applications should be sent to submissions@oddnumbersmusic.co.uk and should include:

Subject Line – please include “Odd Numbers Application” and full name. Applications should include:

Contact details

CV

Location

Paragraph to introduce yourself and explain what you do, what your goals are and why you would benefit from mentorship

Brief overview of business plan/idea (This can be delivered in whatever format the candidate is comfortable - written and/or multimedia)