Industry figures sign up to Julie's Bicycle's green cultural recovery strategy

More than 450 organisations and individuals have endorsed the Just Green Culture appeal from UK charity Julie’s Bicycle.

The charity works with the cultural sector to promote environmental sustainability and climate action.

Leading music business figures and cultural leaders have signed a letter coordinated by Julie’s Bicycle calling on Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden to ensure that the newly formed Cultural Renewal Taskforce embeds environmental practice at the heart of its strategy.

Alison Tickell, MD Of Julie’s Bicycle, said: “Government must do the right thing now and tackle both the climate crisis and systemic racism together. A just and green cultural recovery programme offers a once in a generation chance to do this."

Signatories include Nile Rodgers, Neil Tennant, Brian Eno, Jocelyn Pook, Karen Emmanuel (Key Productions), Aura Foxcroft (Village Underground/Earth), Louise Stewart (Alexandra Palace), Melvin Benn (Festival Republic), Mykaell Riley (Bass Culture), Peter Quicke (AIM), Jamie Oborne (Dirty Hit), Merck Mecuriadis, Paul Burger (Soho Artists), Drillminister, Alex Bruford (ATC Live) and Music Declares Emergency.

The letter makes the case for a just and green cultural recovery strategy. Alongside a host of leading music industry figures, the letter has been endorsed by leading cultural figures including Sir Mark Rylance, Maria Balshaw, director of The Tate, Frances Morris, director of Tate Modern and Richard Mantle, general director of Opera North.

Grime artist and London Mayoral candidate Drillminister said: “It’s time to listen to the people. Get a just green deal.”

Julie’s Bicycle has worked for 13 years within UK culture and beyond to establish best practice and innovation that yields both environmental and financial gains.