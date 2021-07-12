Inhaler are currently out in front in the race for No.1 with their debut album, It Won’t Always Be Like This (Polydor), based on the Midweek sales flash.

The Irish band’s album has so far moved 12,345 copies (including 11,667 physical units) in its first week, according to the Official Charts Company.

Last week’s No.1, Sour (Geffen/Polydor), by Olivia Rodrigo is currently in second place with 5,133 sales (4,649 from streams).

Muse’s 20th anniversary edition of Origin Of Symmetry (East ...