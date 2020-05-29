Your site will load in 16 seconds
Inhaler hit Music Moves Europe Talent Top 20

May 29th 2020 at 12:00PM
Inhaler soar into the Top 20 for their second week on the Music Moves Europe Talent chart with new track Falling In. The band are the highest climbers this week rising 36 spaces from it's entry position at No.54 to No.18, and are the only act representing Ireland on the Top 20 this week.

The Top 5 sees Tom Gregory's Small Steps drop down to No.13 while track Fingertips remains at No.2, with Nea holding the No.1 spot for the second week in a row with Some Say. 

Daði Freyr’s Think About Things also stays put at No.3, while James Hype's single More Than Friends Ft Kelli-Leigh moves into No.4 in its 126th chart week. Alfie Templeman climbs back up to No.5 with Happiness In Liquid Form marking his 8th week in the chart.

The full Top 100 can be viewed here.

Position

 Previous Weeks Artist Title Homecountry
1 1 34 Nea Some Say SE
2 2 20 Tom Gregory Fingertips GB
3 3 13 DaÃ°i Freyr feat. GagnamagniÃ° Think About Things IS
4 13 126 James Hype feat. Kelli-Leigh More Than Friends GB
5 12 8 Alfie Templeman Happiness In Liquid Form GB
6 5 12 Mathea Wollt dir nur sagen AT
7 6 18 LUM!X feat. D.T.E The Passenger AT
8 15 6 S1mba Rover GB
9 7 18 Victor Leksell Svag SE
10 8 18 Ilira Royalty DE
11 11 4 Zoe Wees Control DE
12 9 5 Yungblud Weird! GB
13 4 48 Tom Gregory Small Steps GB
14 21 10 Handsome Habibi feat. Yung Baby Tate Don't Waste My Time GB
15 17 8 Emma Steinbakken Let's Blow Our Feelings Up With Dynamite NO
16 14 108 El Profesor Bella Ciao (Hugel Remix) ES
17 20 12 Millie Turner Jungle GB
18 54 2 Inhaler Falling In IE
19 24 15 Number Red Flag GB
20 18 8 EOB Olympik GB

 

 

