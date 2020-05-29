Inhaler hit Music Moves Europe Talent Top 20

Inhaler soar into the Top 20 for their second week on the Music Moves Europe Talent chart with new track Falling In. The band are the highest climbers this week rising 36 spaces from it's entry position at No.54 to No.18, and are the only act representing Ireland on the Top 20 this week.

The Top 5 sees Tom Gregory's Small Steps drop down to No.13 while track Fingertips remains at No.2, with Nea holding the No.1 spot for the second week in a row with Some Say.

Daði Freyr’s Think About Things also stays put at No.3, while James Hype's single More Than Friends Ft Kelli-Leigh moves into No.4 in its 126th chart week. Alfie Templeman climbs back up to No.5 with Happiness In Liquid Form marking his 8th week in the chart.

The full Top 100 can be viewed here.